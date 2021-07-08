₹5 lakh relief for family of dead farmer

Yadgir

08 July 2021 19:49 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said that as per guidelines issued by the State government, ₹5 lakh compensation has been sanctioned to the family of farmer Bheemaraya who, along with his wife and four children, drowned in a farm pond recently in Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk.

Talking to The Hindu on Thursday, Dr. Ragapriya said that the compensation amount has been deposited to the bank account of Bheemaraya’s family. And, ₹1,000 pension has been sanctioned to Bheemaraya’s mother under the Sandhya Suraksha Yojana, she added.

Considering the difficulties of the family, the farmer’s daughter Chandrakala has been appointed as Group D employee on outsourcing basis in the Shahapur CMC.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that ₹30,000 has already been given to the family members as funeral expenses.