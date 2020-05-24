₹5 lakh fine collected from those not wearing face masks in Vijayapura

The district administration has created adequate awareness among people that they should wear masks when they venture out in Vijayapura.

After announcing relaxation in lockdown norms, the State government made it mandatory for people to wear masks whenever they ventured out.

To make sure that they wear mask, the government decided to impose fine on those who violated the order. This violation has proved heavy for people as the district administration has collected a fine of over ₹ 5 lakh in the city.

After lockdown norms were eased, people started their businesses and other routine activities. People who were so long confined to their houses began rushing to the markets for selling and purchasing.

But, many failed to follow the order that they should wear masks compulsory and this attracted fine.

“The government has fixed ₹ 200 fine for those found to be violating the order. Though adequate awareness has been created among the people, yet many failed to take it seriously; thus, we had no choice but to collect fine from them,” said City Corporation Commissioner Harsha Shetty. He said that 28 teams with three officials each were constituted to ensure the implementation of the order.

“The officials are keeping an eye on those coming out of their houses to go to markets without wearing masks. They are being fined,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said that during monitoring, many people gave different excuses such as they forgot to bring their masks, that they left their masks in their motorcycles, that they were carrying them in their pockets and forget to wear them.

“All these excuses do not matter as the order says that people should wear masks when they venture out,” he said.