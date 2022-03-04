₹5 lakh each to kin of dead

12 persons killed so far in fire mishap in Yadgir

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed officials to release a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the family members of the victims of fire in Yadgir district recently.

In all, twelve persons have been killed in the fire following a cylinder blast at Doranahalli village in Shahpur taluk recently. These people succumbed to burn injuries in hospitals in Kalaburagi and Solapur in Maharashtra.

The CM has issued the direction following a requisition made by Minister for Animal Husbandry and District In-charge Prabhu Chavan and Venkatareddy Mudnal and Narasimha Nayaka (Raju Gowda) in Bengaluru on Friday.

Mr. Venkatareddy Mudnal told The Hindu over telephone that, Mr. Bommai had also directed the officials to pay the hospital expenditure of the injured who are still under treatment at private hospitals in Kalaburagi.

On February 25, a total of 24 persons were injured in a cylinder blast during a baby shower at Doranahalli village. While twelve succumbed to burn injuries, 13 others are still under treatment.