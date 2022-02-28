₹5 lakh each to families of those who died of burns in Doranahalli

Animal Husbandry and district in-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan has said that ₹5 lakh compensation each will be released from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to families of those who died of burns in a fire incident after gas from an LPG cylinder leaked and caught fire during a family programme at Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district last week.

He announced this after a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

Mr. Chavan further said that free treatment will be provided by the Government to the injured who are admitted to different private hospitals in Kalaburagi.

In the fire incident that occurred on Friday last, a total of 23 persons suffered burns; eight with severe burns. Three of the injured died on Friday and one each on Saturday and Monday.

The injured girl who died on Monday was identified as Swetha (6).

Earlier, Mr. Chavan visited the houses of the deceased and expressed his condolences.