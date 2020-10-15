5-km running, walking made mandatory for reserve police in this month

MANGALURU

15 October 2020 15:12 IST

Aim is to improve their immunity, fight against COVID-19

Talking forward the Fit India initiative and bringing in fitness regime among reserve police personnel, Additional Director General of Police (Karnataka State Reserve Police) Alok Kumar has made it mandatory for the personnel to run/walk for 5 km every day during October.

“Physical fitness alone can improve our immunity and help us fight against COVID-19 infection. We are trying to inculcate culture of fitness among the personnel,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu after taking part in the “Fit Mangaluru” run organised jointly by the KSRP and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited here on Thursday.

A circular has been issued to commandants of all KSRP battalions to ensure that the reserve police personnel aged below 40 run for 5 km every day. Those aged between 40 and 50 should run and walk for the same distance. The personnel aged above 50 km have to walk 5 km every day. This one-month-long activity will culminate on the National Unity Day on October 31 when the KSRP personnel from across the State will take part in a cyclothon in Bengaluru, which will be flagged off by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said.

The culture of physical fitness is being re-emphasised following deaths of some of reserve police personnel, some of whom were aged below 30, due to co-morbidities. As part of the fitness regime, personnel are also asked to do breathing exercises regularly. “Rather than just saying it, officers, including myself, take the lead in following this regime by complying with use of face mask, social distance and other safety protocols,” he said.

Every battalion, he said, has categorised personnel into A (without ailment),B (off and on ailment) and C (with perennial health issues). “We are motivating personnel to follow treatment protocol and move up from C to B and B to A. We do not want those in A to move down,” he said. Weight of the personnel is being monitored regularly at the battalion and those indulging in chronic smoking and alcohol consumption are undergoing de-addiction sessions, he added.