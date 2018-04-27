5 killed in an accident near K.R.Nagar

Five persons were killed in an accident involving two motorcycles at Hanasoge near K.R.Nagar, about 45 km from the city, on Thursday night.

The victims were severely injured due to the collision of the two vehicles and lay immobile on the road. But the impact generated a spark that triggered a ball of flame due to petrol that was leaking from the two vehicles. As a result, 3 were charred and died on the spot. According to another version the pillion rider on one of the bikes was carrying a diesel can and it spilled out, resulting in a flame triggered by the spark.

K.R.Nagar inspector Prasanna said nobody had noticed the victims laying immobile as the accident took place at around 10.30 p.m. and the area was deserted. Besides, it was at quite a distance from human habitation and hence the plight of the victims went unnoticed. But after some time a local villager noticed the fire and informed the police who reached the spot only to find the charred remains of three persons while two others were fighting for life. They were shifted to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to their injuries.

The victims were identified as Santosh (27) from Araguru and Puneeth, Sanjeev, Madan and Papanna – all below 20 years of age – from Channamgere village. The K.R.Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.