Karnataka

5 kg of rice is enough: Umesh Katti

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti has said that 5 kg of rice was enough for a person and questioned the need for 10 kg as announced by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Bandipur in Chamarajanagar district today, the Minister said the government was distributing 5 kg of rice under food security scheme and this would be continued. This is in addition to other ingredients and hence 5 kg of rice was sufficient “according to me”. He said free ration was being distributed to 4.1 crore people across the State and it would be continued under the food security scheme.

His comment comes in the backdrop of Mr. Siddaramaiah promising to distribute 10 kg of rice free if Congress was voted to power.


