5 booked for rape of Dalit minor girl near Belagavi

Belagavi

27 August 2021 18:38 IST

Four of them have been arrested

Belagavi police have registered a case against five persons on the charge of raping of a minor Dalit girl. They are Ramesh Maruti Kodli, Siddappa Ramappa Jokanakatti, Ramappa Vithal Tasali, Vithal Satheppa Kodli and Parasappa Rayappa Jattennanavar. They belong to a village in Belagavi district.

The case was filed under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribes) Act.

The alleged offence happened in July. The parents did not approach the police as they were allegedly threatened by the accused, the family told an officer of the Department of Women and Child Welfare. However, the first information report (FIR) cites discussions about the incident at home and approaching the Women’s Helpline as reasons for the delay.

According to one of the officers involved in the case, two days ago, relatives of the 15-year-old girl approached members of the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

CWC counsellors spoke to the girl and her parents. They extended moral support to the girl and convinced her parents to file a complaint with the police. A team of doctors and psychologists spoke to the girl and her care takers, the officer said. The victim’s brother approached the women’s helpline on August 26.

On the instruction of Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi, a team of police officers and a child development and protection officer visited the village and called on the family of the girl.

Police arrested four of the accused in Belagavi district on August 27. They have been sent to Hindalga jail. A team has been formed to investigate the case and trace Ramappa Vithal Tasali, who is absconding.

“Those arrested will be produced before a magistrate on August 28,” the SP said.

According to the complaint, the five accused took the girl to a field, on the outskirts of the village, and raped her. The spot is not far from her house.

“After the alleged incident, they threatened to kill her and her parents if the offence was reported to the police. This delayed filing of the case,” an officer, who was involved in counselling the family, told The Hindu.