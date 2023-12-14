GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International conclave begins in Mysuru

December 14, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjeev Sanyal, member, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council speaking at the 4th International Conclave on Globalizing Indian Thought - Indian Knowledge System, Culture and Management in Mysuru on Thursday.

Sanjeev Sanyal, member, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council speaking at the 4th International Conclave on Globalizing Indian Thought - Indian Knowledge System, Culture and Management in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The 4th International Conclave on “Globalizing Indian Thought – Indian Knowledge System, Culture and Management” began in Mysuru on Thursday.

The four-day conclave was inaugurated in the presence of Kinji Saito, director and senior managing officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Sanjeev Sanyal, member, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Government of India, and Debashis Chatterjee, conclave chair and director, IIM Kozhikode.

There will be keynote addresses on Friday and Saturday by various dignitaries. The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has organized the conclave.

In his address, Mr. Sanyal said India influencing the world started happening a long time ago and the world used to be heavily swayed by ancient India. In the 19th and 20th centuries, many Indian ideas had been acknowledged by the world. At the same time, India had also imported ideas, he said, citing the example of how Japan influenced Asia after it defeated the Russians in 1905. The ideas had also influenced the freedom movement as well, he stated.

Mr. Sanyal said India is among the world’s top five economies. It’s time the power of Indian thought takes on the global narratives. It is important that the Indian rating agencies set ESG norms and give certificates to the world.

