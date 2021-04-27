₹493 crore for ‘One District, One Product’ initiative in Karnataka

Bengaluru

27 April 2021 00:27 IST

The State government on Monday decided to implement the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) policy for exploiting the potential of unorganised micro food processing units during the next five years, on an estimated cost of ₹493 crore.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, the Centre will provide 60% of the allocation, while the rest will come from the State government.

Briefing presspersons after a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the fund was aimed at making the unorganised sector more organised by offering credit, marketing of products, and technical know-how.

The products in each district have been chosen on the basis of their availability and scope for marketing. Under the policy, one product has been identified in each district and entrepreneurs involved with these products will be eligible to get credit-linked capital subsidy at 35% of the project cost, with a maximum ceiling of ₹10 lakh per unit. The maximum credit is ₹30 lakh per project.

A State-level committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, and district-level committees headed by Deputy Commissioners will be monitoring the implementation of the project.

For acquiring 122 acres of the government-owned New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) in Bengaluru, the Cabinet has decided to give ₹61.98 crore to the Germany-based partner company.

NGEF was started in 1956 on collaboration with the German company, which holds 9.7% shares in the factory. The price of these shares is ₹61.98 crore. After giving the share money, the entire land of the factory will belong to the State government, Mr. Bommai said.