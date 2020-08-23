49 kg of cannabis hidden in bamboologs on a lorry seized, two arrested

A team of sleuths from the Udupi District Crime Investigation Bureau on Saturday arrested two persons on the charge of illegally transporting about 49 kg of cannabis on a lorry in Udupi district. The cannabis was hidden in bamboo logs being transported in the vehicle.
The police gave the names of the accused as Kurutapandy (40) of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu and Vanu Haldar (30) from New Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.
According to a press note, the team, led by Police Inspector Manjappa D.R., stopped the lorry near the Brahmavar Krishi Vignana Kendra in Herur village at around noon. The lorry registered in Uttar Pradesh was heading from Udupi to Brahmavar. The sleuths checked and found several packets of cannabis in six big bamboo logs. The police recovered 49.150 kg of cannabis from the lorry. They seized two mobile phones and the lorry.
The police said that investigation so far has shown that the load was coming from West Bengal and it was bound for Kerala. Udupi was among the points mid-way that the accused had planned to deliver cannabis.
A case has been registered with the Cyber Crime Economics Offences and Narcotic Police Station for offences under Sections 8 (C) and 20 (B)(ii)(C) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. A search is on for the other accused involved in the crime.
