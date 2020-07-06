49 cases reported in Hassan

Hassan

06 July 2020

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection crossed 500 in Hassan district on Monday. With the fresh 49 cases reported on the day, the total number of cases stands at 541. So far this is the highest number of cases reported on a single day. Many among those tested positive today were health workers.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, in a video bulletin, informed the media people that among them 36 people are residents of Hassan, six are from Channarayapatna taluk, four from Sakleshpur, two from Belur and one from Holenarsipur.

All the patients have been moved to the COVID hospital in Hassan. As on Monday, 278 are under treatment, while 255 have been discharged. So far eight people died of the infection in the district.

Home isolation

The DC said as per the fresh guideline from the State government, the COVID-19 infected patients, those below the age of 60 years, with no symptoms would be home isolated. The district administration would be following this guideline. The patients would be isolated at home only after a team of officials check if there is a separate room with toilet facility available at home. “I appeal to the public to cooperate with the district administration in implementing the new guideline. The neighbours need not worry about their safety”, he said.