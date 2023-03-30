48th convocation at IIMB on March 31  

March 30, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 48th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will be held on March 31. Baba Kalyani, Padma Bhushan recipient and chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd., will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

“Degrees will be awarded to students of PhD programme and MBA programmes – PG Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), Executive PG Programme in Management (EPGP), PG Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA), and PG Programme in Management (PGP). The awards will include gold medals for best all-round performance, first and second ranks,” a press release said.