486 candidates in the fray

Of the total nomination papers received for the elections to Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, 47 sets of nomination papers were declared invalid by the election authorities after scrutiny on Tuesday.

In an official release, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and District Returning Officer Nitesh Patil has said that after scrutiny, nomination papers of 486 candidates were found valid.

The Election Officer has appointed 16 Returning Officers. Scrutiny of nomination papers began at 11 a.m. and was completed in the evening.

As per Election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on August 25 and 26 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mr. Patil has said in the release.


