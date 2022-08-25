4.85 lakh UDID cards issued in State

Special Correspondent
August 25, 2022 19:52 IST

State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities K.S. Lathakumari on Thursday said 4.85 lakh Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards had been issued to people with disabilities (PwDs) in the State. The card is mandatory for availing oneself of government facilities and benefits.

The State had started implementing UDID, a Government of India project, for issuance of UDID Disability Certificates to PwDs, she told an audiology conference at AIISH here.

“We need more medical professionals and technicians in certification process of disabilities that too for hearing impaired disability. AIISH is cooperating with the State government in this task,” she added.

