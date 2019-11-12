4,800 farmers in Mysuru seek relief

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Monday said the flood relief money could not be deposited in some of the accounts of flood victims because of a mismatch in their bank accounts. Around 110 accounts had been found to have some technical issues, including linking of Aadhaar numbers.

Around 4,800 houses suffered damages in the floods in Mysuru district and they had been divided into three categories depending on the extent of damage. Around 30 houses had some technical issue for the credit of first instalment of the relief amount for repair work.

The DC told reporters here on Monday that 4,800 farmers had applied for relief for losing their crop in floods and around 86 per cent of the applications had been processed. One rupee would be credited into their bank accounts before crediting the relief sum for checking whether the accounts were active or not since money had returned in other relief packages following some mismatch in accounts.

Mr. Sankar said ₹60,000 per km had been fixed for carrying out road repairs in the flood-hit taluks. “This has been cited as inadequate for carrying out the work,” he said adding that each taluk would be getting around ₹2 crore for road repairs.

The Chief Secretary conducts a review of flood relief works every week, he added.