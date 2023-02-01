  48 raids against COTPA violations in Mysuru between April and December 2022

February 01, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 48 raids have been carried out against violations of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in Mysuru district between April and December 2022.

This was disclosed during the quarterly progressive review meeting of the District Tobacco Control Cell presided by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Wednesday.

During the raids, a total of 1,218 cases were booked for violation of Section 4 of COTPA that prohibits smoking in public places. A total of ₹ 1,34,820 has been collected from the violators, said a statement here.

Similiarly, 482 cases were booked for violation of Section 6 A of COTPA, which prohibits sale of cigarettes to persons below 18 years. The authorities have collected a total penalty of ₹52,300 from the violators.

Under Section 6 B of COTPA, which prohibits sale of cigarettes or any tobacco products within a radius of 100 yards of any educational institution, a total of 35 cases had been booked and a penalty of ₹4,100 had been collected during the period.

A total of 1,735 cases had been booked for COTPA violations during 48 raids that had taken place in Mysuru district between April and December 2022, said an official statement.

The officials of the District Tobacco Control Cell informed the Deputy Commissioner about the closure of several illegal hookah bars in Mysuru during the raids.

The quarterly meeting held at the office of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat was also attended by various officials of the district administration including Health and Family Welfare Department.

Mr. Rajendra called upon the officials of Police, Education, and Health departments and the Mysuru City Corporationto create awareness against smoking cigarettes, beedis and consumption of other tobacco products and penalise the offenders of COTPA.