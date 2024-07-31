48 people died so far in rain-related incidents in State: Minister

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday said 48 people have lost their lives so far in Karnataka in rain-related incidents, including lightning strikes, landslides, floods, and drowning cases. Agriculture and horticulture crops in 44,000 hectares are estimated to have been damaged in the rains this year, he added.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to rain-affected areas in Kodagu, the Minister said eight people died in lightning strikes while six persons died in incidents of tree falls. In incidents of house collapses, 14 have died and 12 have been reported dead in drowning incidents (when they had gone swimming and fishing in overflowing rivers/streams). Eight persons died in Sirur landslip in Uttar Kannada. All put together, the total deaths so far this year because of heavy rains, floods and landslides, were 48, he informed.

The Minister said the State has received 28 percent excess rains and Kodagu alone got 24 percent surplus rains. “Because of climate change, some places have received rains that used to be recorded in one month in just four to five days.”

However, some districts have reported deficient rains and they include Kolar, Chickballapur, Bijapur, Raichur, Bagalkot, and others.

There was less rain in June in Kodagu but excess rain in July. The governments have to frame their policies according to the impact of climate change, he felt.

The Minister said steps had been taken to restore electricity supply in rain affected areas in Kodagu even as over 1,200 electricity poles had been damaged in the district. Men from the ESCOMs from other districts had been deployed in rain-affected districts for restoring the electricity supply.

Mr. Gowda said the chief minister is expected to visit the rain-affected areas in Kodagu in the days ahead.

Landslides: ₹300 crore aid

The Minister said a sum of ₹100 crore will soon be released to districts, especially the districts in coastal and malnad Karnataka, for measures to check landslides. The study report of GSI will be sent to the respective districts and the deputy commissioners have to take steps accordingly to prevent landslides in identified areas.

“The Chief Minister has agreed to release ₹100 crore this year and ₹200 crore next year for a permanent solution to the problem of landslides as per the report of Geological Survey of India.”

Mr. Gowda said Kodagu has so far reported 11 landslides and 18 landslips. One person died in this monsoon and 15 villages are affected by floods. More than 250 people had been affected by rains.

Minister in charge of Kodagu N.S. Boseraju, MLA Mantar Gowda, deputy commissioner Venkataraja and others were present.