48-hour dharna planned in Mysuru for State’s rightful share of taxes

February 13, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

A 48-hour-long day and night dharna has been planned in Mysuru from 10 a.m. of February 21 to demand Karnataka’s rightful share in the taxes.

Members of various welfare organisations, who met in the city on Monday, decided to hold the 48-hour-long near Dufferin clock tower.

Contending that the dues owed to Karnataka by the Centre amounted to ₹1.87 lakh crore till now and the multiple representations made to the Union government had failed to yield any result, the members of the welfare organisations have called upon like-minded people to join the agitation.

The organisers said the agitation, which was apolitical, will condemn the injustice against Karnataka and demand the State’s rightful share of taxes.

The decision to organise the agitation was taken at a meeting attended by Gururaj, a journalist, Gopal from Nele Hinnale, Ugra Narasimhe Gowda, an activist, Shivaram from Ahinda, besides activists including Mohankumar Gowda, Savitha P. Mallesh, Santosh, and others.