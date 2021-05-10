47,930 new cases, 490 deaths in State

Bengaluru

10 May 2021 02:27 IST

As the State prepared to go into a more stringent lockdown to arrest the soaring number of COVID-19 cases, it continued to report huge numbers in the concluding days of the partial lockdown too.

On Sunday, as many as 47,930 new cases were reported (for Saturday, May 8), as the total number of cases in the State inched towards the 20 lakh mark, standing at 19.34 lakh. The overall number of active cases is now 5.64 lakh.

Fatalities too remained worrying – 490 new deaths were reported, taking the toll to 18,776. The case fatality rate for the day was 1.02%.

Bengaluru Urban, which reported 20,897 new cases, also saw 281 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities in the city to 8,057.

The positivity rate too maintained its upward trend at 32.71%. The number of tests was 1.46 lakh. Among those who have tested positive so far, 86 have been for the U.K. strain, six for the South Africa strain, and 62 for the double mutant variant.

As many as 31,796 people were discharged, taking the total number of discharges to 13.51 lakh.