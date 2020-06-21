47 private hospitals offer totreat COVID-19 patients

As many as 47 private hospitals have offered to treat COVID-19 patients with the State government issuing guidelines and fixing a ceiling on rates for medical services.
This is in contrast to the lockdown period when a majority of the over 500 hospitals remained closed. The Health Department issued notices to over 425 hospitals for remaining closed during the lockdown. Then, district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar made repeated requests to hospitals to function during the lockdown but in vain.
As per the government guidelines, private hospitals, empanelled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme, should be notified for treatment of COVID-19 patients.
The list of empanelled hospitals is available on http://www.arogya.karnataka.gov.in and http://karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/hfw/home.aspx. Information is also available on the toll free helpline Ph: 18004252646.
Ashok Chandaragi, an activist, demanded action against private hospitals, which had refused to treat patients during the lockdown despite repeated requests from the government, but are now offering to treat COVID-19 patients. “These hospitals had shut their doors even on non-COVID-19 patients and many poor women had to be delivered of babies at home. Now, they are offering their services as they want to make money out of the disease. They should be disciplined,’’ he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath