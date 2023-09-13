47 primary health centres to be established in Kalyana Karnataka

September 13, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

To provide better health services in rural areas in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, the State government will establish 47 new Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the region, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman Ajay Singh has said.

Speaking to The Hindu in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Dr. Singh said that the State government will establish the 47 PHCs against the required 69 PHCs in the region in the first phase. And, a sum of ₹4.04 crore has been allocated for each PHC, he added.

Recalling the contributions made by his father (the former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh) for the development of the region and the amendment (Article 371-J) brought to the Constitution, he said that “people have very high expectations of me (after he became chairman of KKRDB) and I will work honestly and efficiently for the overall development of the region.”

Dr. Singh admitted that KKRDB was at fault during the previous BJP rule and assured that correctives have been put in place.

Besides infrastructure development, the KKRDB’s top priority is to improve health services and education standards and ensure the overall development of forest area in the region.

As per the National Health Mission (NHM), “we will set up one PHC for every 20,000 population in urban areas and one each for every 30,000 population in villages,” he said.

The board is also planning to upgrade some of the PHCs in the region, Dr. Singh added. He said that the board will recruit doctors for extending 24 x 7 medical services in rural areas.

To check Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in the Kalyana Karnataka region, the State government will establish Mother and Child Hospital in 15 taluk headquarters. This will reduce the burden of the district hospitals. The board has also proposed to the State government to establish Mother and Child Hospitals in all taluks in the region.

Committee to be set up

Dr. Singh said that the KKRDB will form a committee comprising experts to study the impact of the formation of KKRDB and the present scenario in the Kalyana Karnataka region. He said that he held discussion with Revenu Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for establishing a Mini Vidhana Soudha building in all the new taluks in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

All the legislators of the 41 taluks in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region have been asked to submit their action plan to a total of ₹2,610 crore for the current financial year. Dr. Singh ensured that the funds released for the board will be spent on various macro and micro projects within the stipulated period.

The board will allocate funds to train teachers and improve the quality of education in the region. “We will make all efforts to bring the district within the top 10 places in SSLC this year,” Dr. Singh said.