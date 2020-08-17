47 patients shifted after KIMS runs out of oxygen supply

Bengaluru

17 August 2020 23:24 IST

As many as 47 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were on oxygen support at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), had to be shifted after the hospital ran out of oxygen supply.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare swung into action after the 108 helpline received a call informing that there was shortage of oxygen supply in the hospital. All 47 patients were shifted to seven hospitals. Twenty were on ventilator, said Regina Joseph, cluster head at the BBMP war room and project manager. Chandramohan K.N., deputy director of Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka, said “All the patients were shifted in ambulance which had oxygen supply. Those who were on ventilator were ferried in ambulances that had advanced life support system," he said. He also said the patients are said to be stable.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said he had directed officials to ensure that the patients were shifted to other hospitals and also provided 20 oxygen cylinders are sent to KIMS. In a tweet, Dr. Sudhakar said that the government's first priority was to ensure that all patients in the state receive proper treatment. He said that the government was willing to extend support to private hospitals to ensure that patients get the necessary treatment.

“We were just glad that we were able to get beds in hospitals quickly and help in ensuring that the patients get timely treatment,” Ms. Regina said.