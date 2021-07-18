47 fresh cases in Shivamogga

Hassan

18 July 2021 20:05 IST

Shivamogga district reported 47 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths due to the infection on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases 23 are in Shivamogga taluk, four in Bhadravati, three in Thirthahalli, two in Shikaripur, five in Sagar, six in Hosanagar, one in Sorabaand three more from other districts. As many as 699 people are under treatment.

Hassan reported 121 fresh cases on Sunday. As many as 1,516 people are under treatment. No deaths were reported on the day.

