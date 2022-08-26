47 colleges to come under Mandya University: VC

The Unitary University in Mandya has been upgraded and all first grade colleges in the district will come under it with the decks cleared for setting up a full-fledged varsity.

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to amend the Karnataka Universities Act, 2000 and this will make way for the setting up of eight new universities in Karnataka – including one in Mandya.

Mandya University Vice-Chancellor Puttaraju said the decision to include the colleges under the university would go a long way in the academic improvement of the district. All degree colleges in the district would now come under the university, he added.

Addressing a press conference in Mandya, he said the unitary university had been upgraded, giving it the powers of granting accreditation to colleges.

He said nearly one lakh students were pursuing various courses in 35 first grade colleges, 10 B. Ed. colleges and two Physical Education Training Colleges in the district. In total, there were 47 colleges in the district and they would come under the Mandya University hereafter.

The Vice-Chancellor said the government’s decision helped address the regional imbalance. Students from the district were earlier going to varsities in Bengaluru and Mysuru and now they could study in Mandya itself.

He said colleges under Mandya University would get all facilities, particularly infrastructure for research. The Academic Staff College would become a reality soon, he added.