47 colleges to come under Mandya University: VC

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 26, 2022 19:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Unitary University in Mandya has been upgraded and all first grade colleges in the district will come under it with the decks cleared for setting up a full-fledged varsity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to amend the Karnataka Universities Act, 2000 and this will make way for the setting up of eight new universities in Karnataka – including one in Mandya.

Mandya University Vice-Chancellor Puttaraju said the decision to include the colleges under the university would go a long way in the academic improvement of the district. All degree colleges in the district would now come under the university, he added.

Addressing a press conference in Mandya, he said the unitary university had been upgraded, giving it the powers of granting accreditation to colleges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said nearly one lakh students were pursuing various courses in 35 first grade colleges, 10 B. Ed. colleges and two Physical Education Training Colleges in the district. In total, there were 47 colleges in the district and they would come under the Mandya University hereafter.

The Vice-Chancellor said the government’s decision helped address the regional imbalance. Students from the district were earlier going to varsities in Bengaluru and Mysuru and now they could study in Mandya itself.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said colleges under Mandya University would get all facilities, particularly infrastructure for research. The Academic Staff College would become a reality soon, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app