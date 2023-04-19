ADVERTISEMENT

47 candidates file 56 nominations for 11 seats in Mysuru

April 19, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Former CM Siddaramaiah submitted his papers for Varuna amidst the euphoria of his supporters; he visited his native Siddaramanahundi village and went on a temple run before filing the papers

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah atop a vehicle in Nanjangud on the way to file his nomination papers for Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The nomination spree for the Assembly elections continued on Wednesday with only a day left for the filing of papers (April 20 is the last date for filing the nominations by the candidates).

Including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who filed his papers for Varuna, 47 candidates filed 56 nomination papers before the respective returning officers (ROs) in 11 Assembly constituencies across the district.

Senior Congress leader and party candidate from Varuna seat Siddaramaiah at Chamundeshwari temple before filing his nomination papers, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI-

As Mr. Siddaramaiah returned to his home constituency Varuna much to the excitement of the party workers, the former CM’s nomination filing was preceded by a mammoth roadshow in Nanjangud where he submitted his papers, accompanied by former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, City Congress president R. Murthy and others. Prior to filing of papers, Mr. Siddaramaiah visited his village Siddaramanahundi and temple. He later visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills and Sri Tripura Sundari Amma Temple in Uttanahalli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The former CM was accompanied by his son and Varuna MLA Yathindra, grandson Davan Rakesh Siddaramaiah and others. Mr. Siddaramaiah filed four sets of papers.

Wednesday saw the highest number of nominations since the process began. The candidates can file the papers till 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Former Minister Tanveer Sait filing his nomination papers for Narasimharaja seat in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former Minister Tanveer Sait, who is one of the seniormost Congress leaders in Mysuru, filed his papers for Narasimharaja seat. He filed four sets of nomination papers.

Mr. Sait filed his papers at the RO’s office in the Department of Youth Services and Sports in Chamundi Vihar Stadium here. A large number of party workers accompanied the leader. He took part in a roadshow from Mahadevapura Road to the stadium. Former Mayor Ayub Khan and others accompanied the leader. Besides Mr. Sait, SDPI’s Abdul Majeed K.H. also filed his papers.

In Chamaraja, Congress candidate K. Harish Gowda submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer and MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy at the MCC office.

A native of K.G. Koppal in the city, Mr. Gowda, who pipped former MLA Vasu in getting the party ticket, visited temples before proceeding to the RO’s office in a roadshow to file his papers. He filed two sets of papers.

D. Ravishankar of K.R. Nagar, an aide of Mr Siddaramaiah, filed his papers as Congress candidate for K.R. Nagar seat. K.M. Krishna, the BJP candidate in H.D. Kote (reserved), also filed his papers.

In total, eight candidates filed their papers for Chamundeshwari.

Congress party’s M.K. Somashekar, who had earlier filed his papers for Krishnaraja seat, also filed a set of papers for the seat on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US