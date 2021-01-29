468 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru

29 January 2021 23:43 IST

Karnataka on Friday reported 468 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 9,38,401. With two deaths, the toll rose to 12,211. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients because of other reasons.

As many as 607 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 9,20,110. Of the remaining 6,061 active patients, 148 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.42%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 264 cases, taking its tally to 3,98,411. With one death coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,386. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 3,877. As many as 68,532 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 63,932 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,68,84,991.

