ADVERTISEMENT

₹466 crore given to 9,000 families that lost members to COVID-19: Govt.

February 22, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has so far given ₹466 crore to about 9,000 families that lost a member or members in the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020-2021.

Disclosing figures to the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said 16,999 are reported to have died due to COVID-19 as per the media bulletin. “Of these, 10,137 applications were received for compensation that includes 3,450 BPL cases. The State government has announced ₹1 lakh as compensation while the Centre has announced ₹50,000.”

As many 51 cases are being reviewed since anomalies have been identified. “In 6,796 cases, ₹50,000 compensation as announced by the Centre has been paid up to January 10, 2022.” The Minister was responding to a question from Congress member U B. Venkatesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US