₹466 crore given to 9,000 families that lost members to COVID-19: Govt.

February 22, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has so far given ₹466 crore to about 9,000 families that lost a member or members in the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020-2021.

Disclosing figures to the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said 16,999 are reported to have died due to COVID-19 as per the media bulletin. “Of these, 10,137 applications were received for compensation that includes 3,450 BPL cases. The State government has announced ₹1 lakh as compensation while the Centre has announced ₹50,000.”

As many 51 cases are being reviewed since anomalies have been identified. “In 6,796 cases, ₹50,000 compensation as announced by the Centre has been paid up to January 10, 2022.” The Minister was responding to a question from Congress member U B. Venkatesh.

