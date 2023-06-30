46,270 students pass in SSLC supplementary exam in Karnataka

June 30, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 46,270 students out of 1,11,781, who had appeared for the supplementary SSLC examinations, passed. The results were announced on June 30. The pass percentage this year is 41.39, a two percentage point climb from the previous year’s 39.59%. The pass percentage of girls (45.67%) is more than boys (38.95%).

The supplementary examinations were held between June 12 and June 19 in 458 examination centres across Karnataka.

While 39.78% of students from government schools passed the examinations, the figure for aided schools is 43.16% and for unaided schools is 42.34%. Rural areas saw a pass percentage of 42.66%, and in urban areas, the pass percentage is 40.3%.

For re-evaluation and recounting of answer papers from the supplementary examination, students can begin the process from June 30 itself. The application for scanned copies of answer papers can be submitted until July 6. The applications for recounting and re-evaluation can be submitted between July 4 and July 10.