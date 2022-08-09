Karnataka

4.62 lakh tricolour flags to be hoisted in Kalaburagi district

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI August 09, 2022 20:38 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:38 IST

The district administration has purchased 4.62 lakh national flags and has set a target of hoisting the national flag in 75% of the total number of houses in Kalaburagi to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the tricolour flags will be available at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, tehsil office and all government offices in the taluks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Gurukar said that the national flag will be hoisted from August 13 to August 15 to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Citizens can buy the national flag at all government offices, which is available at a cost of ₹22, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...