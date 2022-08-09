4.62 lakh tricolour flags to be hoisted in Kalaburagi district

The district administration has purchased 4.62 lakh national flags and has set a target of hoisting the national flag in 75% of the total number of houses in Kalaburagi to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the tricolour flags will be available at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, tehsil office and all government offices in the taluks.

Mr. Gurukar said that the national flag will be hoisted from August 13 to August 15 to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Citizens can buy the national flag at all government offices, which is available at a cost of ₹22, he added.