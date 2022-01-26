₹4.62 crore compensation disbursed among 462 families hit by COVID-19

Also, ₹50,000 each given to legal heirs of 1,143 people who died of the infection

Emphasising the need for people to further support the government in its endeavour to curb the pandemic,Minister for Mines and Geology, Women and Child Development and Dharwad district in-charge Halappa Achar has said that ₹4.62 crore has been disbursed to 462 BPL families that lost members to COVID-19 in the district.

Hoisting the tricolour at R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad during the Republic Day celebrations organised by the district administration,Mr. Achar said that along with it, ₹50,000 each has been given to legal heirs of 1,143 people who died of COVID-19. This amount has been directly credited to their bank accounts, he said.

The Minister said that the biggest inoculation drive in the entire world is being carried out in the country which has a population of 130 crore. And, along with it, various measures are being taken both by the Union and State Governments to check the spread of the pandemic, he said.

“In Dharwad district, 15.50 lakh people have already been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 12 lakh people have received their second dose. Booster dose has been given to 10,000 people. Among students in the 15-18 age group, 73,000 have received the first dose so far. It is important that everyone received the vaccine to prevent contracting the infection,” he said.

Crop loss

The Minister said that after assessing crop loss caused due to floods and heavy rainfall, 1,21,135 farmers have been given compensation of ₹96.33 crore, in all. As a first installment for repair of severely damaged houses ₹37 lakh (₹95,100 each) has been given to 670 households. Similarly, ₹6.26 crore has been disbursed for repair of 1,252 partially damaged houses, he said.

Mr. Achar said that under the Raita Vidyanidhi programme launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, ₹2.41 crore has been disbursed to children of farmers in the district.

Listing outvarious programmes being implemented successfully in the district, the Minister said that requisite grants have been released to the district for educational training, under MGNREGA, Jaladhaare, Mane Manege Gange, Nagarotthana, AMRUT and other schemes.

Housing

He said that ₹460 crore is being spent for construction of 7,507 houses in the district under PM Awas Yojna. Apart from implementing new bylaws for solid waste management in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, a new project for waste disposal has been chalked out. The civil works have already been initiated under the project, he added.

Earlier, a spectacular march past, led by Inspector of the District Armed Reserve Police B.R. Channammanavarin which contingents of Home Guards, Excise, Forest and Fire Services personnel participated, was taken out with the Police Band belting out patriotic numbers.

Service awards

On the occasion, 10 government officials and personnel — N.R. Purushottam, Sujata Hasavimath, S.M. Honakeri, Lakshmikant Lokare, Rajashekhar Dyaberi, Ishwar Hasabi, R. Raghavendra Nayak, Annapurna Sangalad, Rajashekhar Kanteppagoudra and Suresh Hiremath — were honoured with service awards.

Rajyotsava award winners S.R. Ramanagoudar, Mahendra Singhi and Vedavyas Deshpande, and five achievers, Umesh Bangari, Manjunath Halavar, Satish Irakal, G. Srushti Suresh and Chaitra Basavaraj Dollin, were felicitated.

Member of Legislative Assembly Amrit Desai, Chairman of Karnataka Bal Vikas Academy Iranna Jadi, Chairperson of Silk Development Board Savita Amarashetti, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna and others were present.

Earlier, the Minister visited Kargil Memorial and paid tributes to the martyrs. He then garlanded the statues of Deputy Channabasappa and K.G. Kundanagar.