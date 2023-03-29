ADVERTISEMENT

46,029 students to write SSLC exam in Kalaburagi district

March 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 46,029 students from Kalaburagi district will be writing the SSLC examination scheduled from March 31 to April 15.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar, chairing a preparatory meeting in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that the 46,029 students, 24,022 boys and 22,007 girls, will take the exam in 168 examination centres across the district.

Mr. Gurukar said that private candidates will be appearing for the exam at nine examination centres.

The authorities have identified sensitive and most sensitive centres; all the exam centres will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bheemashankar Teggalli and Deputy Director for Public Instructions Sakreppa Gowda Biradar were present.

CONNECT WITH US