460 vacancies of medical officers to be filled by MBBS graduates soon

December 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said new MBBS graduates would fill the vacancies of 460 General Duties Medical Officers (GDMO) in the State in the next one month.

Responding to a question from Gopalakrishna Belur in the Legislative Assembly on the shortage of doctors in rural areas of Sagar Assembly constituency, Mr. Rao said the government is finding it difficult to post doctors at government health centres in rural areas of not only Shivamogga, but also districts like Kodagu and Uttara Kannada.

After the conclusion of one year of mandatory rural service for MBBS doctors, the respective District Health and Family Welfare Officer had invited applications for appointment of doctors on contract. But, no applications were received, he said.

Presently, the government had deputed an Ayush medical doctor to provide medical services at such health centres. In the next one month, 460 GDMO vacancies will be filled up by the new MBBS graduates under the compulsory rural service, he said.

To a question on upgrading the Karwar medical college hospital in Uttara Kannada district into a super specialty hospital, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said the government had not received any response when applications were invited for the sanctioned posts of specialists in nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, plastic surgery, and paediatric surgery.

However, the government will invite applications once again to fill up the posts, he assured Mr. Sateesh Krishna Sail.

