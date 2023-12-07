HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

460 vacancies of medical officers to be filled by MBBS graduates soon

December 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said new MBBS graduates would fill the vacancies of 460 General Duties Medical Officers (GDMO) in the State in the next one month.

Responding to a question from Gopalakrishna Belur in the Legislative Assembly on the shortage of doctors in rural areas of Sagar Assembly constituency, Mr. Rao said the government is finding it difficult to post doctors at government health centres in rural areas of not only Shivamogga, but also districts like Kodagu and Uttara Kannada.

After the conclusion of one year of mandatory rural service for MBBS doctors, the respective District Health and Family Welfare Officer had invited applications for appointment of doctors on contract. But, no applications were received, he said.

Presently, the government had deputed an Ayush medical doctor to provide medical services at such health centres. In the next one month, 460 GDMO vacancies will be filled up by the new MBBS graduates under the compulsory rural service, he said.

To a question on upgrading the Karwar medical college hospital in Uttara Kannada district into a super specialty hospital, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said the government had not received any response when applications were invited for the sanctioned posts of specialists in nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, plastic surgery, and paediatric surgery.

However, the government will invite applications once again to fill up the posts, he assured Mr. Sateesh Krishna Sail.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.