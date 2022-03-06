460 people from Karnataka have returned from Ukraine so far

As many as 460 Indians from Karnataka, who were stranded in Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion, have returned, according to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). On Sunday, 88 people, mainly students, returned to India.

Data shared earlier showed that 694 people, mainly students from the State, had been reported stranded in the crisis-hit country.

KSDMA Commissioner and State nodal officer Manoj Rajan told The Hindu that returnees have come in 49 batches: 41 of them from Delhi and the rest from Mumbai.

“We are expecting 10 to 12 flights on Monday as well. Another 200-odd people are still there, but on the border or in embassies, etc. Going by the complaints to the call centre, except those in Sumy, the rest have reached safer places. We will have a clearer picture tomorrow,” he said.

He also said it has been 10 sleepless nights of bringing back people safely, and many parents are personally calling officials and expressing their gratitude. “The software we developed in less than 12 hours gave critical information. It has also helped students reach out more effectively,” he added.