4,553 new cases, 15 deaths

As many as 4,553 people across Karnataka tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 10.15 lakh.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, 2,787 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The number of active cases in the State currently stands at 39,092 with as many as 331 patients admitted in intensive care units.

1.19 lakh tests

The positivity rate for the day stood at 3.79 %, while the case fatality rate was 0.32%. Fifteen people succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,625. Across Karnataka, 1.19 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted, of which 1.11 lakh were RT-PCR.

20 lakh vaccine doses

After private hospitals again complained that they may soon face a shortage of vaccines, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said that Karnataka will receive 15.25 lakh doses of COVID-19 on Monday. One consignment of 5.25 lakh doses will arrive at Belagavi by road and another consignment of 10 lakh doses will arrive at Bengaluru by air, he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, 15,106 were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the total number vaccinated in Karnataka to 43.55 lakh. This includes healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years. No serious and severe adverse effects following immunization were reported on Sunday. As many as 2,132 sessions were conducted on Sunday.