Karnataka

455 students recruited

Davangere-based G. Mallikarjunappa Institute of Technology has conducted a successful round of campus recruitments.

As many as 455 students were selected by 54 companies, that included Infosys, TCS, Subex, Accenture, SLK Software, IBM, Robosoft Technologies, ICICI Bank, Land Pharma, Omega Health Care, Navya Biologicals, Focus Edumatics, Naider Electric, HCL, Mahindra CIE, VRK Designs and Vedantu.

Director, Training and Recruitment of the institute T.R. Tejaswi Kattimani said that another 10 companies are expected to release their results of campus interviews. This is a positive sign in these days when the job market is not as lucrative as in the previous years, he said.

The college trained the candidates in facing campus recruitment interviews, said principal Y. Vijaykumar. College committee chairman G.M. Lingaraju and administrative officer Y.U. Subhash Chandra have congratulated the students.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 1:13:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/455-students-recruited/article34764905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY