₹4,500 crore sought for higher education in Karnataka Budget

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who will present the State Budget on March 5, held meetings with the heads of several departments and Ministers on Thursday and discussed their proposals.

During the meeting on higher education, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the IT-BT and Medical Education portfolios, sought an allocation of ₹4,500 crore for higher education.

Mr. Narayan sought ₹1,463 crore for collegiate education, ₹369 crore for technical education, ₹500 crore for various development works at universities, ₹300 crore for Sanskrit University, and ₹500 crore for the Rani Chennamma University. Besides this, he also sought funds for improving facilities in medical colleges.

Mr. Yediyurappa also held a meeting with Housing Minister V. Somanna and discussed the department’s proposals in the next fiscal, official sources said.