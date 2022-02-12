4,500 classrooms to be digitalised by June end: Ashwath Narayan

KALABURAGI

12 February 2022 21:44 IST

In a bid to give a fillip to digital learning, the State Government has set a target of converting 8,500 classrooms in higher educational institutions into smart classes, of which 4,000 have been converted into smart classrooms and the remaining 4,500 classrooms will be digitalised by June 2022, said Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, here on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a boys’ hostel for polytechnic students estimated at a cost of ₹3.5 crore and also laid the foundation stone for the Government Degree College building comprising 32 classrooms and a library at a cost of ₹9.32 crore. Dr. Narayan said the adoption of a smart classroom system was transforming the education system, the use of technology in education was one of those methods that would help improve the quality of education.

The universities went a step further and digitised entire processes, including admissions, fee payment, and issuing of mark sheets to do away with the use of paper, Dr. Narayan said and added that theLearning Management System, introduced in higher education institutions, helps teachers track the learning levels of each student. With all these facilities in place, government institutions can compete with any private educational institutes, theMinister added.