450 banjara tandas to be developed as revenue villages

P. Rajeev, Chairperson, Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation, said the State government was keen on converting 450 banjara tandas or hamlets into revenue villages.
Speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Saturday, Mr. Rajeev said Onti Gudsi tanda in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district had been selected for the pilot project for conducting property survey and survey of records to claim ownership over the land on which they were residing. In the next phase, the Tanda Development Corporation would survey all the tandas in Chincholi taluk and follow this with 450 tandas across the district.
Tandas with over 20 houses and a population of over 250 would be converted into Revenue villages. Mr. Rajeev said measures would be taken to prevent migration by providing employment opportunities in local areas.
