45 prisoners released from Central Prison for good conduct

It was an emotional moment at the central prison of Parappana Agarahara as around 45 prisoners, including three women, serving life sentence in murder cases, walked out on Thursday morning.

Chief Superintendent of Prison P. Ranganath said 96 convicts had been released from various prisons across the State, including 45 from central prison of Bengaluru

The department had submitted the records of 51 persons eligible for premature release for showing good conduct during their 10 years of stay in the prison. However, the government rejected six applications citing that they were involved in crimes against children, the officials said.

The families of the convicts were there to receive them and it was a emotional reunion, Mr. Ranganath said. According to him, four among the released convicts have graduated, while two of them are certified yoga teachers now. There are many interesting tales these convicts have, but they have requested not to be shared with people as they want to start life afresh and do not want to associate themselves with their past, he said.