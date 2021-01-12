Karnataka

45% polling in Youth Cong. election

About 45% voters of the Karnataka Youth Congress exercised their franchise in the polls held to elect a new president of the youth wing of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Polling was held on three days and Tuesday was the last day to cast votes. A total of 1.92 lakh voters out of 4.26 lakh exercised their franchise.

Contenders

Raksha Ramaiah, son of senior Congress leader and former Minister M.R. Seetharam, Nalapad Haris, son of MLA N.A. Haris, and H.S. Manjunath contested for the post of State Youth Congress president.

The post fell vacant in March 2020 when Basanagouda Badarli’s term ended. Results will be known in the next five days, sources in the Congress said.

