45 per cent of PU exam centres yet to install CCTVs

With CCTVs not being installed in over 450 colleges that will turn into examination centres for II PU examinations, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has threatened to cancel their examination centre status.

The department, which had set January 1 as deadline for 1,003 colleges, found that 45 per cent were yet to install the closed circuit television systems, despite the examinations scheduled to begin in March.

The DPUE had stated that all exam centres — government, aided or unaided PU colleges — should install CCTV cameras. Many of the centres, department sources said, were government colleges. However, officials refused to reveal the number of government colleges that were yet to install CCTV cameras.

“We want to ensure that all exam centres have CCTV cameras to ensure greater transparency and no scope for malpractice,” a source said.

“If they fail to adhere to the directive, they will not be allowed to conduct the exam,” the source said. The department is also in the process of mobilising funds for CCTV cameras for government PU colleges that are facing fund crunch.

Besides installation of CCTV cameras, the State government has appointed a committee headed by senior IAS officer T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to look into several issues, including examination reforms to make the process more robust.

Last year, the Chemistry II PU paper leaked twice, creating anxiety among students and parents.

The Criminal Investigation Department submitted a report stating that the paper was leaked from the Hangal sub-treasury in Haveri district.