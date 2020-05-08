45 new cases in Karnataka today; total now 750

As many as 45 new cases have been reported on Friday morning taking the total number of positive cases to 750.

Of the 45, 24 are women and six are children between three months and 13 years. Four of the six children are from Davangere.

This is the highest number of positive cases tested in a single day so far. Previously, 44 cases had been detected on April 17 and that was the highest.

Of the new cases, 14 are in Davangere, 12 in Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, 11 in Belagavi, seven in Bengaluru Urban and one in Ballari.

Davangere has been seeing a sharp rise in the number of cases day by day. From three cases on April 28, the total number of cases here has increased to 58.

Of the seven new cases in Bengaluru Urban, four are from Shivajinagar area, parts of which had been sealed down after a house-keeping staff member of a hotel tested positive two days ago. Three cases have been detected through random testing from Padarayanapura, another containment zone.