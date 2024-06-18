ADVERTISEMENT

45 lakh farmers have benefited in State under PM Kisan Samman Scheme: Kumaraswamy

Published - June 18, 2024 09:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the disbursement of the 17th instalment under the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has protected the interests of farmers, says the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy giving away Krishi Sakhi certificates to beneficiaries during the distribution of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Scheme in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that under the PM Kisan Samman Scheme, 45 lakh farmers of the State have received assistance worth ₹350 crore and with the disbursement of the 17th instalment under the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has protected the interests of farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after distributing Krishi Sakhi certificates to beneficiaries during live streaming of the PM Kisan Samman 17th installment distribution programme at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the decision to disburse the instalment of ₹2,000 once in four months was taken during the first Cabinet meeting chaired by Mr. Modi and within a week of that, the amount has been credited to farmers bank accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 9.80 crore farmers in the country have received ₹20,000 crore, he said and added that in Dharwad district, one lakh farmers have received ₹20 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Union Minister said that the Modi 3.0 government is focused on upholding the interests of farmers along with giving a major boost to the farm sector.

“This flagship scheme of the NDA government was introduced in 2019. So far, the Centre has extended assistance worth ₹3.20 lakh crore to farmers,” he said and added that the Centre will work in the interest of farmers and extend help through various schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the function, farmer leader Mallikarjun Balangoudar submitted a memorandum to Mr. Kumaraswamy mentioning about the problems being faced by farmers who have not received the drought relief amount yet and urged the Minister to take up the issue with higher officials to resolve it.

He also urged the government to reduce the prices of seeds and fertilisers and initiate steps to clear the hurdles delaying the Kalasa Banduri Nala project.

Vice-chancellor of UAS Dharwad P.L. Patil spoke. Senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US