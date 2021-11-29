45 gold medals, 26 doctorates, among others, given away at UAS Raichur

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Monday conferred graduation certificates on students at the 11th convocation programme held at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Raichur.

Dr. Gehlot, who is also Chancellor of UAS, gave away 45 gold medals, 26 doctorates, 303 graduation and 107 post-graduation certificates to students during the event.

Geethika bagged six gold medals with her excellent academic performance in B.Sc Agriculture.

Deputy Director-General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, A.K. Singh said that priority should be given to food processing to prevent food produce from going waste. And, farmers should grow nutritious produce to curb malnutrition problems. “Farmers should switch over to food produce based on the changing climate as the entire world has been facing the threat of global warming,” he added.

He was addressing students while participating in the programme.

Dr. Singh said that the country has made remarkable achievements in food production as agriculture and horticulture produce yield has increased. But, importantly around 15% of the total production is going waste. Therefore, to prevent such wastage, there is a need to give priority to food processing, he added.

Research programmes have been held at national and international level in collaboration with agriculture universities. Methods to improving crops, production and defense mechanism have helped find around 40 new crops. It also helped develop technically comprehensive agriculture machines.

Appreciating the efforts of scientists, he said that scientists in UAS Raichur have introduced technologies, including new mechanism in food processing, that help increase farm income. “The young graduates who are coming out of UAS obtaining their degrees should put in efforts to bring in changes in the agriculture sector through research that help increase income of farmers and also guiding them to bring stability,” he said.

UAS Raichur Vice-Chancellor K.N. Kattimani and others were present.