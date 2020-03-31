Karnataka

45 from Karnataka participated in Tablighi Jamaat conference

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi, Monday, March 30, 2020.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi, Monday, March 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Many people from across the country who tested positive for COVID-19 had attended the conference or were close contacts of the participants.

As many as 45 from Karnataka participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin West in Delhi. Many people from across the country who tested positive for COVID-19 had attended the conference or were close contacts of the participants.

Confirming this, Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu on Tuesday tweeted saying the possibility of all those who participated in the prayer meeting getting infected cannot be ruled out.

The Health department has begun the task of identifying these 45 people. Thirteen of them have already been traced and quarantined in isolation centres.

“We have learnt that foreigners from Australia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia have also participated in the conference,” he said.

He appealed to those who returned from the conference to self report to the health authorities so that they can be subjected for tests.

