4.47 lakh traffic challans among 24.36 lakh cases settled in Lok Adalats in Karnataka

September 13, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Justice K. Somashekar, a judge of the High Court and Chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, said traffic violators paid around ₹12.6 crore in penalties while availing the 50% rebate offered by the State Government

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Dakshina Kannada, Ravindra M. Joshi (2nd from right) presiding over the Lok Adalat in Mangaluru on September 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 4.47 lakh traffic rule violations were among the 24.36 lakh cases to be amicably settled in the national-level Lok Adalats organised by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) across the State on September 9.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on September 12, Justice K. Somashekar, a judge of the High Court and Chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, said that 4,47,504 traffic challans were settled with the violators paying around ₹12.6 crore in penalties by availing the 50% rebate offered by the State Government on the recommendations made by the KSLSA.

The government had offered the 50% rebate on penalties in the period between July 5 and September 9.

Around ₹200 crore had been collected in penalties through traffic challans since February 2023 when the KSLSA took up the traffic challans as part of pre-litigation cases for settlement through Lok Adalats, and mooted offering a rebate on the penalty amount to encourage violators to come forward for settlement by paying the fine amount.

However, Justice Somashekar said, about 2.7 crore traffic challans are pending based on e-challans raised by the police.

Justice G. Narendar, a judge of the High Court and Executive Chairman of the KSLSA, termed the response of litigants and other stakeholders, and outcome of the Lok Adalats, as beyond expectation.

Of the 1,305 settlement of various matrimonial disputes, 255 couples in conflict put to rest their differences, and were reunited due to the efforts made by district judges and advocates in the Lok Adalats.

Justice Narendar pointed out that a 19-year-old suit, involving an 84-year-old litigant, in Dharward civil court, was among the old cases to be amicably settled in the Lok Adalat.

